Baby found dead on refuse dump at Sefwi-Bekwai

General News of Monday, 23 January 2023

Source: GNA

An unidentified baby girl believed to be about two weeks old has been found dead at sefwi-Bekwai in the Bibiani Anwhiaso Bekwai Municipality of the Western North Region.



The deceased was found at a refuse dump in the early hours of Friday, January 20, 2023, wrapped in a cloth.



Mr Kwaku Bawah, a staff of Zoomlion Ghana Limited and an eyewitness, confirmed the story to the Ghana News Agency, said he went to the refuse dump at dawn as has been his daily routine.



"On arrival l saw a baby covered with a cloth but the legs were showing so l raised alarm and some neighbours came over only to realize the baby had already passed away."



He said they informed the Assembly Member of Anorku Electoral Area, Mr Akwasi Prince Tano, who reported the incident to the Sefwi-Bekwai District Police Command.



Mr Tano said the police had collaborated with the Environmental Health Officers in the Municipality to bury the baby while investigations continued.



