Baby dumped in a gutter found dead, another found alive

General News of Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Residents were taken aback after discovering the lifeless body of a newborn baby in a gutter along Sunyani-Zongo One Way.



The preterm baby’s lifeless body was discovered choking in the gutter.



According to an eyewitness, Baba Tiger, some bystanders called his attention to a peculiar object in the gutter, which turned out to be the deceased baby.



The eyewitness suggested that the mother may have dumped the baby in the court at dawn while it was running.



Rainbowradioonline.com gathered that the police were there to convey the baby’s body after the assembly member of the area made a formal complaint to the police.



Residents have since pleaded with the police to conduct a thorough investigation into the matter.



Meanwhile, another baby was also dumped in a bag at Badu in the Tain district in the Lawage electoral area in the Tain District of Bono Region.





Some rescuers managed to rescue the baby and take it to the Badu clinic for proper care.