Baby buried alive survives at Ajumako Ebowkurase

Photo of the newly born baby

A newly born baby girl who was buried by her mother in a bush at Ajumako Ebowkurase, a suburb of Ekwamase in the Ajumako Enyan Essiam District of the Central Region has been found alive.



According to eyewitnesses, they went to the bush and heard the cry of the baby and quickly rushed to the scene, only to find out that the baby had been buried there with her umbilical cord forcefully chopped off by her “runaway mother”



The eyewitnesses said they quickly informed the elderly people in the town and sent the baby to the Abura Dunkwa Government hospital.



Although the mother of the baby has not been found, the people of Ajumako Ebowkurase say they will do everything to locate her.



In an interview with Atinka News, the Regent of the Ekwamase community, Alhaji Bukari Yussif said that this was the first time such an incident had occurred in the community.



“Our research indicates that the person intentionally did that and run away. I dug the grave and removed the baby and put her in a head pan and carried her to the hospital,” he said.



The Assembly Member of the Ekwamase Electoral area, Isaac Beasie Acquah also appealed to people living at Ekwamase and its environs to report any suspected person for proper directives.



“I am appealing to all the people living in my electoral area to report any person who was pregnant and had given birth without seeing her baby to the police for proper investigations,” he said.



The Ajumako Enyan Essiam District Social Welfare Officer, Madam Abena Serwaa Opare also said they will soon send the baby to an orphanage home.

Meanwhile, the baby is sound and healthy and currently at the hospital receiving treatment.

