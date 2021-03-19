Baby Harvesting: Medical & Dental Council withdraws licenses of two doctors

Crime & Punishment of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: 3 News

The Medical and Dental Council (MDC) has with immediate effect suspended the licenses of two senior members busted early this year in their involvement in the illegal selling of babies.



Dr Hope Mensah Quarshie and Dr Noah Kofi Lartey were busted following a joint investigation by the Council and the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO).



They were busted together with some nurses, social welfare officers and other individuals suspected to be engaged in baby theft.



Dr Mensah Quarshie, who works with the 37 Military Hospital, was arrested on Thursday, December 31, 2020, at his private health facility Susan Clinic, which is located at Lartebiokorshie, a suburb of Accra.



He had sold a baby boy to the investigative team unknowingly for GH¢30,000.



He was arrested with three nurses – Sylvia Awuseh, John Adorey Effie and Angela Ametepe.



Dr Kofi Lartey, who works at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital, was arrested on Tuesday, January 5. He operates a private hospital called Dangbe Community Hospital.



Speaking on TV3’s News 360 on Thursday, March 18, the Acting Registrar of MDC, Dr Divine Banyubala, said they have in accordance with the Council’s regulations suspended the two paid-up members, who have been accordingly notified.



He said they are set to be prosecuted by EOCO, which led the investigations.



“As you will understand, this investigation is led by EOCO and in accordance with their enabling legislation, they have powers to prosecute but as manifest at Thursday’s briefing, the file on the two doctors that we may have direct relational interest are almost ready,” he told news presenter Alfred Ocansey.



Meanwhile, Executive Director of EOCO COP (rtd) Frank Adu-Poku told journalists earlier in the day that they are still investigating reports of the practice after receiving four petitions.



One has been concluded and the baby rescued from a foster home.



He said they have recently received two additional petitions of “baby harvesting” and child trafficking and will be following up on their conclusions.



Dr Banyubala said they are hoping their two members will be made to face the law soon.



“EOCO indicated strongly they want to forward those case dockets to the Attorney General’s Department for advice and then prosecution and it is our hope that this will be done timeously and these practitioners will have their day in court in accordance with due process.”