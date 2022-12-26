Babies born on Christmas Day at Korle-Bu, KATH receive welcome gifts

General News of Monday, 26 December 2022

Source: GNA

MTN Ghana has presented hampers to 50 babies delivered on Christmas Day at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) and the Maternal and Child Health Hospital (MCHH) in Kumasi.



The donation which is an annual event by the telecommunication giant is to congratulate the mothers and their babies for safe delivery and share in their joy during the festive season.



In addition to the hampers which contained assorted baby products was GHS 100.00 worth of airtime, with the labour wards of the two facilities also receiving seven boxes of hand gloves



Mr Charles Osei Akoto, Senior Technical Head, Northern Business District of MTN Ghana, said welcoming newborns on Christmas Day in all regional capitals had become a tradition for MTN Ghana over the years.



He said the company added airtime to the hampers because it believed the mothers would be calling family and friends to announce the arrival of their babies.



“This year we are also giving the mothers airtime because we are very aware that they will break the news to their loved ones and even take pictures and share with them,” he observed.



He applauded customers of MTN for keeping faith with the company and assured that it would continue to give back to society as a corporate social responsibility.





Madam Evelyn Osei Sraha, Midwife In-Charge at the Labour Ward of MCHH, paid glowing tribute to MTN Ghana for the gesture which, she said, was worth emulating.



She used the occasion to counsel pregnant women to prioritise attendance at antenatal clinics to avoid complications during labour.



Regular attendance of antenatal, she noted, was the surest way to curb maternal mortality as a country and urged all stakeholders to help prevent needless death of women through childbirth.



Korle-bu Babies:



In a related development, the MTN Ghana Foundation has given more than sixty hampers to babies born on Boxing day at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital in Accra to show appreciation to mothers during the Christmas festive season.



As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), MTN Ghana Foundation has been donating to babies born on December 26, since 2011 to put smiles on the faces of mothers and show the commitment and care MTN has for the society.



Addressing journalists, Mrs Rhoderlyn Entsua-Mensah, Manager for Sustainability and Social Impact for MTN Ghana Foundation, said the project aimed to support mothers who deliver on December 26 to show appreciation to them.



She said the project was carried out across the sixteen regions at specified hospitals.



She said there were 500 hampers in total to be distributed to all babies born on Christmas Boxing Day.





“MTN is committed to celebrating with mothers who have successfully delivered on (a) festive occasion like Christmas”, she said.



She said the Foundation had a lot of projects to be accomplished, including, a sixty-bed maternity and child health block to be built in Keta, Volta Region, a robotic centre to be built for Mamfe girls, an accident and emergency ward also to be built for citizens in Bawjuasi in the Central region.



She said the Foundation continued to invest in all areas to benefit the people of Ghana.



“This project is the Foundation’s 25th Anniversary milestone project,” she added.



The 60 babies received assorted hampers and recharged cards while eight mothers in labour also received the same.



The beneficiary hospitals were Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital in Ashanti Region, Effia Nkwanta Hospital in the Western Region, Adidome Hospital in the Volta region, among others.



The assorted hampers included baby diapers, baby wipes, baby clothing, toiletries and toys.



Portia Ocloo Enam Aku, Senior Midwifery Officer at the Maternity Unit of Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, said the Maternity Unit had more than sixty deliveries between December 24 and December 26, 2022.



She expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana Foundation for their immense contribution to the Hospital.



She thanked the Foundation for showing such gestures to mothers and babies.



Dorcas Dadzi, a mother at the hospital, said she was surprised and excited upon delivering her son and receiving her first gift from MTN.



“I am really happy and grateful to MTN Ghana



Foundation because I didn’t expect it and I am an MTN network user”, she said.



MTN Ghana Foundation has been giving to babies annually at various maternity hospitals to cater for the health needs of several individuals and organisations across the country to foster socio-economic growth.