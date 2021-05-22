Baako accuses Sefa Kayi of 'conspiracy' after honorary doctorate degree from UPSA

General News of Saturday, 22 May 2021

Source: peacefmonline.com

The University of Professional Studies, Accra, (UPSA) will on 24th July 2021, confer an honorary doctorate degree on the Editor-In-Chief of the New Crusading Guide Newspaper, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako.



A letter signed by the Vice-Chancellor of the UPSA, Prof. Abednego F.O Martey and read by Kwami Sefa Kayi during Wednesday's edition of Peace FM's Morning show 'Kokrokoo' said:



“I’m pleased to inform you that the Governing Council of the University of Professional Studies, Accra has approved your nomination for the conferment of an honorary doctorate degree.



“In approving your nomination, the Governing Council and Management took note of your many years of selfless public service to Ghana. The nationwide respect you have earned for your fight against dictatorship and for press freedom. Your excellent journalistic skills which have led you to train and mentor dozens of journalist in Ghana to include Anas Aremeyaw Anas; a renowned investigative journalist, your tenure as the longest service panelist on Newsfile making it a household name and your service as a regular panelist on many other morning shows have contributed to the robust and enviable press freedom laws now enjoyed by members of the media and media organizations in Ghana.



“For your information, UPSA is empowered to confer honorary degrees by the University of Professional Studies, Accra by Act 850. The horary doctorate degree will be conferred on you during the UPSA congregation ceremony scheduled for 8:30 am on Saturday 24th July 2021. The University hereby respectfully wishes to invite you to the congregation ceremony to take place in the UPSA new auditorium. We will like to extend an invitation to your entourage who will accompany you to mark this important achievement. Congratulations, and we look forward to welcoming you to campus on July 24, 2021.”



Reacting to this, on the 'Kokrokoo' morning show, Kweku Baako who has rejected other offers in the past said he's not decided whether or not to accept UPSA's.



"You have been very diabolical...this came to my notice about two or three months and it's delayed (his response) because I'm not sure...I wanted to contact them on the quiet...I'm beginning to suspect that this thing is a conspiracy between you (Sefa Kayi) and Anas" he added.