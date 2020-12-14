General News of Monday, 14 December 2020

Source: thefinderonline.com

BSP projects: Pokuase 87% done, Kasoa’s on course

The Pokuase Bulk Supply Point

Two power projects under the aegis of the Millennium Development Authority (MiDA) and the Ghana Power Compact, are progressing steadily, thanks to efforts by the stakeholders to ensure the projects are completed on schedule.



Contractors working on the $50million Pokuase Bulk Supply Point (BSP) project say that project is now 87 per cent done.



The new sub-station which when completed will house control buildings of Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Grid Company ( GRIDCO) is set to commence power supply to Pokuase and its environs by May 2021.



Some 350,000 existing customers of the ECG will benefit from the Pokuase Bulk BSP project upon completion.



Project Manager for MiDA, Mr Patrick Oppong told journalists on tour of the facility that work progressed smoothly even in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, thanks to considerable support from government.



" It was important to ensure that the project was delivered on schedule so amidst the restrictions that greeted the COVID-19 health crisis when we made a case to the office of the president through management of MiDA, government listened and extended some exemptions, " Mr Oppong explained.



Special permits were granted MiDA and the contractor, Elecnor to fly in experts to work on site.



"We had support from national security which allowed the contractor and workers move onto and out of the project site, to the extent that the contractor in the thick of the restrictions hired vehicles purposely for the workers so the workers were not joining public transport," the project manager recalled.



Briefing the journalists on the progress of work so far , Country Director for Elecnor, Mr Mateo Perez Camino said "100 % of the equipment has been installed, the structures and buildings are practically finished and we're starting to lay the cables to connect the equipment to the buildings."



It will be recalled that a visit to the project site in December 2019 revealed 38 per cent of work done, then nine months after sod was cut for commencement of the project.



The Spanish Engineering and Construction Company in December last year anticipated that the project would be completed ahead of schedule.



The project, the first 330kV Bulk Supply Point in Accra and the largest in Ghana, comprises equipment supply, with special attention to transformers for both ECG and GRIDCO and the execution of civil and mechanical engineering works.



The BSP project will enhance significantly, services provided by ECG to some 350,000 customers within Pokuase, Kwabenya, Legon, Nsawam and surrounding towns and villages.



The government of the United States of America (USA), through its agency, the Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) is funding the project at $50million, under the supervision of the MiDA.



The Authority has assured consumers and residents of Pokuase and its environs of uninterrupted power supply upon the completion of the ongoing The project will stabilise the transmission network, address the challenges of frequent power outages and non-availability of power, “so we have more reliable power supply at home, in offices and for industry.”



At the 435kva Kasoa BSP, which is gas-insulated switchgear, civil works were ongoing with over 37 percent of work done although the project has been tipped to be completed on schedule.



Contractors told journalists efforts had been made in the areas of procurement, manufacturing and delivery of equipment for the project.



The project will ensure that power consumers within Kasoa and its adjourning towns of Senya Beraku, Bawjiase, Tuba get access to a reliable power supply.



“This project will support government’s developmental projects within the area and increase growth and expansion in industrial and socio-economic activities in Kasoa and its environs,” Project Manager Mawunyo Rockson told journalists.

