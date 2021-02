General News of Tuesday, 2 February 2021

Source: My News GH

BREAKING News: Former Chief of Defense Staff Joshua Hamidu is dead

Lt. Gen (Retired) Joshua Mahamadu Hamidu, a former Chief of Defence Staff

Lieutenant General (Retired) Joshua Mahamadu Hamidu, a former Chief of Defence Staff and member of the Supreme Military Council government is dead.



According to MyNewsGh.com, he reportedly died at the 37 Military Hospital in Accra where he was on admission receiving treatment on Monday night.



Family sources reveal to MyNewsGh.com that funeral arrangements are expected to be announced later in view of the ban on such events by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



The 85-year-old security Capo served as a National Security adviser to President John Agyekum Kufuor in 2001. He has also been Chairman of Narcotics Control Board and some boards of Bank of Ghana as well.



He served as Ghana’s High Commissioner to Nigeria as well and known widely as the father of military intelligence.



Joshua Hamidu had been accused in some circles of complicity in the murder of the overlord of it, in the end I-na Yakubu Andani II in March 2002. The Wuaku Commission that investigated the circumstances that led to the tragedy, he was cleared of all charges.

Join our Newsletter