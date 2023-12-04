BREAKING: Galamsey queen Aisha Huang jailed 4 years

General News of Monday, 4 December 2023

Aisha Huang, known as the 'Galamsey Queen,' has been found guilty of all charges brought against her by the state.



The Accra High Court handed down a four-year prison term to her on Monday, December 4, asaaseradio.com reports



Aisha Huang, standing trial for illegal mining operations without a license, facilitating unlawful participation in mining, and re-entering Ghana post-deportation, had consistently denied the charges and remained in prison custody.



Amid the sentencing, Aisha Huang's legal team advocated for a fine and deportation, considering her year-long incarceration during the trial.



The state's case, represented by security and intelligence officers, accused Aisha Huang of gaining "notoriety" for engaging in illegal small-scale mining activities, known as 'galamsey,' across the country.



According to the prosecution, Aisha had previously evaded arrest in 2017, by leaving the country but allegedly resumed illegal mining upon her unauthorised return.



Aisha Huang faced four charges, including undertaking mining operations without a license, facilitating unlawful participation in mining, employing foreign nationals illegally, and entering Ghana while prohibited from re-entry.



