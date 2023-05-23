BREAKING: Ernest Yaw Anim of NPP wins Kumawu by-election

General News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ernest Yaw Anim of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been declared winner of the May 23 by-election in the Kumawu Consutituency of the Ashanti Region.



The NPP polled 15,264 (70.91%) of valid votes cast as against the National Democratic Congress' Kwasi Amankwaa who had 3,723 votes (17.29%).



Kwaku Duah, the first independent candidate polled 2478 (11.51%) whiles the second Kwaku Duah got 62 votes (00.29%).



The Electoral Commission lead for the poll made the formal declaration of Anim as winner of the poll and by that the Member of Parliament-elect for the constituency.