General News of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

BREAKING: Ernest Yaw Anim of NPP wins Kumawu by-election

Ernest Yaw Anim of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has been declared winner of the May 23 by-election in the Kumawu Consutituency of the Ashanti Region.

The NPP polled 15,264 (70.91%) of valid votes cast as against the National Democratic Congress' Kwasi Amankwaa who had 3,723 votes (17.29%).

Kwaku Duah, the first independent candidate polled 2478 (11.51%) whiles the second Kwaku Duah got 62 votes (00.29%).

The Electoral Commission lead for the poll made the formal declaration of Anim as winner of the poll and by that the Member of Parliament-elect for the constituency.

