BREAKING: Duffuor withdraws case against NDC primaries, Mahama

General News of Friday, 12 May 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Dr Kwabena Duffuor has withdrawn an interlocutory injunction filed against the party's upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries.



Dr. Kwabena Duffuor filed a case in court on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, for an interlocutory injunction on the NDC primaries slated for Saturday, May 13, 2023.



He cited anomalies with the NDC’s electoral album for his suit, following it up with a petition to the Electoral Commission.



The EC has since announced that it has pulled out of the elections until the NDC sorts out its internal issues.



The suit is to be heard on Friday, May 12, 2023, although there have been assurances from both the National Chairman and General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and Fifi Kwetey respectively, that the May 13 elections will come on.



More soon...