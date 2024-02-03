BREAKING: Akufo-Addo sacks 24 MMDCEs

General News of Saturday, 3 February 2024

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has sacked 24 Municipal, Metropolitan and District Chiefs Executives (MMDCES).



The revocation of the appointment of the MMDCES, which was contained in a notice addressed to the Minister of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development, Dan Botwe, the Office of the Vice President and the Office of the Chief of Staff, did not indicate why the affected persons where being fired.



The Municipal, Metropolitan and District Assemblies whose bosses were fired including Ahafo Ano North, Amansie West, Nkroranza South, Pru East, Sene East, Awutu Senya West, Asuogyaman, Atiwa West, New Juaben North, Nsawam-Adoagyiri, Adentan, Ga Central, Ga East, Weija Gbawe and East Mamprusi.



The remaining are Krachi West, Nkwanta South, Sawla-Tuna-Kalba, Bolga East, Bawku East, Sissala West, South Tongu, Amenfi Central and Nzema East.



The president indicated in the notice which was dated February 2, 2024, was with immediate effect.



He added that he would soon nominate the replacements of the sacked MMDCES.



