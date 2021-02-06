Politics of Saturday, 6 February 2021

BOST workers helped me win parliamentary seat – Former MD reveals

Mr. Obeng Boateng is Former Managing Director of BOST

Former Managing Director of Bulk Oil Storage and Transportation (BOST) Company, has disclosed that his former workers trooped to his constituency to canvass votes for him in the just-ended parliamentary election.



According to Mr. Obeng Boateng, who is now the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai, despite being fired by President Nana Akufo-Addo, he was loved so much that the BOST workers had to defy all odds to ensure that he won the election to represent the constituency in the 8th Parliament.



The successful entrepreneur cum philanthropist made the revelations while speaking on Accra-based JOY FM on Thursday, February 4, 2021.



The first time lawmaker said the good policies he introduced at BOST endeared him to many staff members.



He claimed that about 98 percent of these staff members were on his side and loved him for who was.



He attributed this high approval rating among the BOST staff to his brilliant performance.



“So normally, when somebody works at an institution and he did perform well that is when the workers will like you otherwise, they won’t like you,” he said.