BOST supports UG’s One-student One-laptop initiative with GHC100,000

The Bulk Oil and Storage Distribution Company Limited has made a cash donation of GHC100,000 in support of the One-Student, One-Laptop (1S1L) initiative of the University of Ghana.



At a brief ceremony on Tuesday, 30 May 2023, Edwin Provencal, the Managing Director of BOST presented the cheque on behalf of the company to the Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo.



In making the presentation, Edwin Provencal disclosed that objectives of the 1S1L initiative ties in perfectly with BOST’s goal of supporting brilliant but needy students access quality education.



He disclosed that BOST through its Corporate Social Responsibility arm has provided support to a significant number of children in its areas of operations.



“We are currently supporting fifty brilliant but needy students in our areas of operations. We have facilities in Tema, Kumasi, Bolga, Buipe, Savelegu and Akosombo and we went into those communities to identify brilliant but needy students and sponsored fifty of them across the country to UMAT with full scholarship.



“I’m passionate about this because there are so many needy people out there who with a little push and opportunity maybe become the next president of Ghana. I know what it is to be poor so I’m aligned with this initiative and we are happy that it also align with internal strategy of helping needy but brilliant students,” he said.



Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo on her part commended BOST highly for the initiative and expressed hope that the gesture will mark the beginning of a long-term and mutually-beneficial relationship between UG and BOST.



Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo also disclosed the inspiration behind the initiative which she asserts forms part of plans by the management to promote high quality learning and teaching.



She disclosed that the institution seeks to improve student experience on campus and ensure that it remains globally competitive and that the 1S1L initiative is a component of three-phased digitally driven agenda.



“It’s just over a year ago since we launched the Vice Chancellor’s program to enhance the UG-student experience through digitalization. This was inspired by my period as Pro-Vice Chancellor for academic and student affairs when unfortunately COVID hit. But on the other hand it accelerated our digitalization program.



“Since we launched the program, we’ve had support from various organizations and that today we are happy we can put BOST’s name down on the list of organizations that are supporting our program here. We are very much appreciative of this gesture,” she said.



Professor Nana Aba Appiah Amfo also praised the management of BOST for its support for brilliant but needy students and appealed to other corporate institutions to emulate the good works of BOST.



