BOAYAFEST launched

Regional News of Wednesday, 17 April 2024

Source: BOAYAFEST

In a vibrant display of community spirit, BOAYAFEST, a new festival celebration by the youth of Bowiri, has been officially launched under the auspices of the Bowiri Youth for Development Forum (BYfDF).



The maiden festival is scheduled for September 2024 (specific date and venue to be confirmed shortly). This dynamic event promises to unite indigenes of Bowiri, particularly the youth, from near and far.



“BOAYAFEST is more than just a celebration", explained Naana Addae Ampedua II, the Omanhenema of Bowiri traditional area, during her heartfelt launch speech. " It is an opportunity to invest in the future of all our townships – Anyinase, Amanfrom, Kyirahin, Takrabe, Kwamekrom, and all the rest."



The festival's central goal is to raise funds for development projects throughout Bowiri.



To ensure that every township benefits, BOAYAFEST will rotate annually." This festival belongs to all of Bowiri," Naana Addae Ampedua II emphasized." Each year, a different township will share the honour of hosting, bringing development and celebration directly to their community "



Addressing the youth of Bowiri with warmth and encouragement, the Queen Mother urged them to embrace the festival's spirit." Start planning, start saving, and invite your friends from far, near, and wide to join us this September.



Together, we will make the first BOAYAFEST a resounding success! she concluded.