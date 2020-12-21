General News of Monday, 21 December 2020

Source: 3 News

BNI picks up Otokunor’s driver over recent market fires

Peter Boamah Otokunor, Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress

The driver of the Deputy General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Boamah Otokunor, has been picked up by the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), formerly known as Bureau of National Investigations (BNI), 3news.com has gathered.



The arrest is in connection with recent market fires recorded across the country.



It is unclear what prompted the action from the NIB officials but many believe the recent spate of market fires may be deliberately masterminded by elements within the opposition party, which has since the December 9 declaration demonstrated against the results of the elections.



Major markets in Koforidua, Kantamanto, Asankragwa and, lately, Kaneshie, have been torched in one way or the other.



At Kaneshie, it took the intervention of personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) on Saturday night to stop the fire from spreading to other shops.



Only nine shops were affected, 3news.com gathered, as the “robust” fire system complemented efforts by the fire officers.



A couple of days earlier in Kantamanto, traders reeled as the central market was completely razed down.



A provision has been made, at the instance of the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, to get the traders back in business.



