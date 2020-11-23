General News of Monday, 23 November 2020

Source: Class FM

BNI now National Investigations Bureau

Minister for National Security, Albert Kan Dapaah

The Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) is now the National Investigations Bureau.



This was disclosed in a public notice to the general public.



The notice said: “The Bureau of National Investigation wishes to inform the general public that, per section 12 of the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2020 (ACT 1030), the Bureau is now named the National Intelligence Bureau with immediate effect.”



The notice added: “All are to take note accordingly.”

Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.