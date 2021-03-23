BHOBU ’05 supports alma mater in commemoration of 15th year anniversary

Regional News of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: 3 News

The year 2005 Gallant Soldiers of the Bishop Herman Old Boys Union (BHOBU ’05) on Friday, 19th March 2021 made a donation of Agricultural implements valued at about GH¢20,000.00 to the Agric Department of the school in commemoration of their 15th year anniversary since completion.



The donation was made by some members of the group on behalf of the ’05 year graduating batch with the aim of augmenting teaching resources and helping improve the teaching and learning.



The items donated include Laboratory stools, tables and shelves, wheelbarrow, knapsack sprayer machine, spade, shovel, wellington boots, hand gloves, pair of secateurs, muttock, pickaxe, pair of shears, burddizzo, spray, rake, a refrigerator, brand new Hp laptop and BenQ projector, vaccine carrier flask, reference books on General Agriculture, Horticulture and Animal Husbandry.



Presenting the items, the President of the year group, Mr. Sylvester K.K Mintah, indicated observed that the students are determined to learn hard to raise high the flag of Bishop Herman College but need requisite learning environment in order to thrive saying: “We chose to support the Agric Department because we at BHOBU ’05 believe agriculture has huge potentials of impacting on the fortunes of the youth after graduation most especially in curbing graduate unemployment adding that “Agriculture encompasses job creation, provision of food security and income for families. To a larger extent, improving the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Agricultural revolution to combat poverty is our main target.”



Mr. Cyril Dzinyanu Xatse, a member of the group, also said the year group has been awesomely phenomenal in the developmental agenda on campus and was hopeful that going forward they can support much more to attain greater heights for BIHECO.



Presenting the items to the school at a short ceremony, which apparently was supposed to be done last year but due to COVID-19 pandemic disease was postponed to this year 2021, Mr. Mintah said the new educational changes have placed an enormous burden on teaching and non-teaching staff including infrastructure and therefore he encouraged other year groups to support the College.



Receiving the items, the Headmaster of the College, Mr. Francis D. Kudolo expressed his profound gratitude to the Year group and promised to ensure that the items are put to good use. He made mention of a number of gestures the year group had made to the school in the recent past.



Among them are donation of musical items to the music department and the school choir, signage for the local union secretariat, donation by individual year members to the sports department among others. The headmaster also encouraged other year groups to come on board to support the various departments and the infrastructure needs of the school to help raise the standard of the College.