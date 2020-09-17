General News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

BECE supervisors helping cheating students arrested – WAEC reveals

The West African Examination Council(WAEC) has disclosed that it has sanctioned some supervisors and invigilators who were engaged in facilitating examination malpractices at centres of the ongoing Basic Examination Certificate Examination.



Director of Public Affairs, WAEC, Agnes Teye Cudjoe intimated that before 9:00am today, the mathematics questions were all over social media much to the shock of the Council.



In an interaction with GhanaWeb, she hinted that some supervisors who had taken shots of the questions with their mobile phones have been arrested and are being interrogated.



“The issue of exam question leakage is a huge problem for WAEC. Some of our officials in Obuasi yesterday arrested some teachers who had collected GHC2.00 and GHC1.00 from the students ostensibly to help them in the exams. All these are malpractices that should be strongly discouraged.”



A total of 531, 705 final years Junior High School students from 16,000 schools across the country are writing this year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE).



Leakages over the years have prompted the West African Examination Council (WAEC) to introduce measures to curb exam malpractices.



This year, one of the measures is to extend the ban on mobile phones and related gadgets to exam officials at various centres.



Data provided by the examination management body indicated that 269,419 of the candidates are males and 262,286, females.

