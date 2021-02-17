General News of Wednesday, 17 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

BECE school placement to be out on Sunday

Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES)

The Director-General of the Ghana Education Service (GES), Professor Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa, has revealed that the year’s schools placement will be out on Sunday, February 21.



In an interview with Daily Graphic, the Director said both government and private school who participated in the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) in 2020 will be sorted out.



About 525,000 candidates will be seeking entry into 721 senior high, technical and vocational schools of their choices which have declared about 535,000 vacancies.



Prof. Opoku-Amankwa added that efforts are being made by the West African Examinations Council (WAEC) to ensure that results of candidates withheld are released on time.



He said measures have been put in place to address the issue of overcrowding of candidates and parents which has always been a problem in previous years. Call centres have been set up to address these issues amid coronavirus.



“This year, because of the COVID-19, we want to avoid the situation where people will rush to the Black Star Square and other places to gather”.



“So we are setting up call centres to receive and work on issues people may be coming up with,” he explained.