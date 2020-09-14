Regional News of Monday, 14 September 2020

Source: GNA

BECE results will be good despite difficult times - Dr Letsa

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister

Dr Archibald Yao Letsa, Volta Regional Minister has said the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) would produce good results despite the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic on academia.



He said the government had taken steps to ensure students were adequately prepared, and added that the examinations kicked off smoothly in the Volta Region.



Dr Letsa made the observation to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), when he visited BECE centres in the Ho Central Municipality on Monday.



The Regional Minister who was accompanied by Heads of the Regional and Municipal Education Directorates and other stakeholders, asked candidates to make use of the opportunity and excel in the examination.



“We are not in normal times. This is the first time you are writing exams in masks and we are praying for good health and retentive memory”, he told candidates at the Mawuli Senior High School, where a total of 721 candidates were sitting for the English paper at two Centres. “All of you must pass to take advantage of the Free SHS,” Dr Letsa said.



The Regional Minister noted the orderliness of the exercise, and commended officials of the West African Examination Council (WAEC), and the Regional Education Directorate for their efforts.



He also expressed satisfaction with the level of compliance with the coronavirus preventive protocols.



GNA observed social distancing orientation of examination hall, furniture, and enforcement of hand washing, sanitizing, and nosemask use.



A total of 10 examination centres are being operated in the Ho Central Municipality with a total of 2,967 candidates.



Five centers are in Ho, and the rest located in the Sokode, Takla, Tanyingbe, Taviefe, and Matse communities.



Madam Enyonam Afi Amafuga, Regional Director of Education, said officers were dispatched on monitoring duties to all districts and Municipalities in the Volta and Oti Regions.



She said no challenges had so far been recorded and added that the education office was available to receive and address all concerns.



More than 38,000 pupils had registered for the examinations in the Volta and Oti Regions.





