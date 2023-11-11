BECE is unnecessary – Child psychologist

Health News of Saturday, 11 November 2023

Source: mynewsgh.com

Child psychologist Dr. Peace Tetteh has emphasized the significance of parents adopting a supportive and understanding approach toward their children in the wake of concerns raised by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).



The council revealed that the scripts of 22,270 candidates in certain subjects are under scrutiny due to reported cases of mass cheating.



In an interview on Adom FM monitored by mynewsgh Dr. Tetteh questioned the relevance of the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) and suggested an alternative approach.



She proposed, “Continuous assessment through ongoing cumulative records would be more effective than the BECE. Parents should take it easy on their kids and support them, avoiding insults as they may already be traumatized.”



Expressing her apprehension about challenges within the educational system, Dr. Tetteh called for a shift from addressing symptoms to tackling core issues.



She urged WAEC to investigate and address the root problems rather than merely addressing the symptoms.



Dr. Tetteh emphasized, “The problem has come already. WAEC should investigate and address the core problem rather than addressing the symptoms. Parents should encourage the kids as every ward has their own gift. Schools have challenges; it’s not a perfect situation. Parents should make alternative plans for the child even after failing or not passing exams.”