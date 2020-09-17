General News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

Source: GNA

BECE invigilators urged to be professional

File photo

Madam Amina Achiaa, Ejisu Municipal Director of Education, has asked invigilators in the ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) to do their work professionally.



They should create a good atmosphere for the candidates to write their examination peacefully.



Madam Achiaa made the call during a tour of some examination centres in the Ejisu Municipality.



A total of 3,666, made up 1,767 males and 1,899 girls are writing the examination in fifteen centres in the area.



Mad Achiaa advised the candidates to be focused and desist from any immoral act that could create problems for them during and after the examination.



She commended the supervisors for ensuring that both the candidates and the invigilators were obeying the COVID-19 protocols at all the centres.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.