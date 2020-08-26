General News of Wednesday, 26 August 2020

Source: Class FM

BECE food: No headteacher has complained of poor quality – Gender Minister

Gender, Child and Social Protection Minister Cynthia Morrison

No headteacher in any of the schools in which pupils are sitting for their Basic Education Examination Certificate (BECE) has complained about the quality of food being served their pupils, the Minister of Gender, Child and Social Protection, Mrs Cynthia Mamle Morrison has said.



“So far, no headmaster has called me to complain about the quality of food being served the pupils”, she told Kwabena Prah Jr on Accra100.5FM’s morning show Ghana Yensom on Wednesday, 26 August 2020.



Social media has been awash with pictures and videos of some pupils complaining about the poor quality of the food served them.



While some said it was bland, others claimed was salty.



However, the minister told Prah Jr that: “If you send me a picture of the food they claim is not tasty, I can’t verify from it”.



According to her, “I can only rely on the headmaster’s report but what is circulating on social media could be mischief”.



She admitted seeing one video on social in which some identifiable pupils in the Ashanti Region were complaining about the food and promised to follow up on that immediately.



The minister, however, pointed out that there are some other videos in which the pupils cannot be identified, “so, it could be mischief, it could be true”.



She also said: “If we are cooking for pupils across the whole country and only two or three places are complaining, then it means things are going on very well in the majority of the schools”.



During his 15th COVID-19 address to the nation on Sunday, 16 August 2020, President Nana Akufo-Addo directed the Ministry of Gender, Child and Social Protection to give each of the 584,000 BECE candidates a hot meal a day.



He said: “As a result of reports I have recently received that some final-year JHS students were going hungry, in complying with COVID-19 protocols, I have just instructed the Minister of Gender, Child and Social Protection to begin preparations to ensure that from 24th August up to 18th September, all five hundred and eighty-four thousand (584,000) final-year JHS students, and one hundred and forty-six thousand (146,000) staff, both in public and private schools, be given one hot meal a day”, the President said.



“This is to ensure full observance of the COVID-19 safety protocols”, he explained.





Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.