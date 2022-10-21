BECE examination: Number of girls partaking overtakes boys at Nzema East Municipality

Regional News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: Zambaga Rufai Saminu

The number of girls sitting for the Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) within the Nzema East Municipality in the Western Region has been described as encouraging following an increasing number recorded as compared to previous years.



The Nzema East Municipality presented a total of 1,200 candidates in this year’s examination.



Out of the above-mentioned figure, 500 are boys, and the other 700 are girls.



A development, described as positive for improved girl child education in the Municipality.



The Nzema East Municipality has been divided into three commercial zones, thus, Agriculture (farming zone) Coastal (fishing zone), and Mineral (mining zone), therefore making education an arduous task for those who value commercial activities and are easily swayed by the number of commercial activities found within the three economic zones.



The Gwira Banso traditional area, which falls within the Agricultural sector (farming zone) and mineral resource (mining zone) where farming, as well as timber business and mining activities, take place has been struggling with enrollment in the education sector.



Despite the availability of resources and economic activities going on in the area, communities there are lacking behind in terms of development.



The Chief of Gwira Banso traditional area, Nana Ette Akrade II, has therefore identified a number of development challenges and projects to tackle in these farming communities within his traditional area.



These communities, he noted form an integral part of the most endowed geographical locations within the Municipality.



The Chief says, he has placed a premium on education development and has consequently pledged to rally behind pupils who will excel during this ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination.



He has accordingly worked closely with Ghana Education Service (GES) to create one of the BECE centers at Gwira Banso to assist Schools in the area hitherto traveling far to write the BECE examination without the usual struggle.



His efforts to improve education in the area, he confirmed, will eventually pay off in the future.



He indicated that the number of candidates sitting for the BECE in the area this year increased tremendously following a number of strategies adopted and implemented.



Nana Ette Akrade II, led a delegation from Gwira Banso traditional area and the Nzema East Municipal Assembly to the Gwira Banso Examination Centre to monitor the ongoing Examination.



Subsequently, he appealed to the candidates sitting for the Examination to do well and come out with flying colours



Already, the community through an initiative championed by the traditional ruler has put in place all the necessary measures to alleviate challenges hitherto facing BECE candidates traveling long distances to partake in the annual examination.



Felix Cobbina, Head teacher of Asonti school, speaking on behalf of all Basic Schools in the area commended the traditional ruler for improving conditions in the education sector.



Aside supporting the local schools with infrastructure, teachers quarters, the Chief also provided the community schools with furniture.



Assembly Member of the area, Augustina Ama Tabua Kwofie, who was part of the delegation, could not hide her joy, saying, the schools within the community will have no excuse to fail the examination let alone disappoint the Chief after doing all these for them.



He revealed that the area secured the necessary support from the Chief and now can boast of its own examination centre.