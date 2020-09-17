Regional News of Thursday, 17 September 2020

BECE candidate dies after writing four papers

One of the candidates writing this year’s ongoing Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE), Richard Mensah, has died at Apremdo in the Western Region.



He died on Wednesday, September 16 after writing the Monday and Tuesday papers.



According to his grandmother, who was speaking in an interview on the Omanbapa morning show on Connect FM with Nhyiraba Paa Kwesi Simpson, he started complaining of headache last Saturday and was taken to the hospital for treatment.



He, therefore, managed to participate in the exams only for him to pass on at the Jemima Hospital at Kwesimintsim on Wednesday.



The deceased was a final year student of the Apowa Methodist Junior High School and was a candidate writing his exam at the St. Mary’s Senior High School Examination Center.



He was 19.





