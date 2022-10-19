BECE candidate defecates on himself after invigilator denied him permission to exit exam hall

Regional News of Wednesday, 19 October 2022

A candidate sitting for the 2022 Basic Education Certificate Examination at Barekese in the Atwima Nwabiagya North District of the Ashanti Region was forced to defecate on himself during examination hours.



The 14-year-old student identified as a student of Fufou D/A Junior High School is said to have sought permission from an invigilator to attend nature’s call during the examination but was refused.



The candidate who was unable to hold onto his excreta until after the exam released it on himself.



The incident according to a report by Onuaonline.com has been confirmed by the Unit Committee Chairman for Fufou Electoral area, Rockson Ntiamoah, who described it as worrying.



According to the Unit Committee Member, the invigilator denied the candidate permission on the basis that the student will sneak foreign materials into the examination hall.



The invigilator who turned down the student’s request is said to be a teacher of the Barekese SHS who was on supervisory duty during the exam.



