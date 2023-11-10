BECE 2023: Subject results of 22,270 candidates could be cancelled over cheating - WAEC

General News of Friday, 10 November 2023

The West African Examination Council (WAEC) has reported that the subject results of 22,270 candidates who sat for the 2023 Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) could be cancelled over suspected cases of mass cheating.



According to WAEC, the said results may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations.



“The scripts of 22,270 candidates, in certain subjects are being scrutinized for reported cases of mass cheating. Their results may be cancelled or released based on the outcome of investigations,” the statement of November 9 read in part.



The provisional results for the 2023 BECE, covering both public and private school candidates are now accessible on the official website of WAEC, www.waecgh.org.



Examination statistics



This year's BECE saw participation, with a total of 600,900 candidates taking the examination.



The gender distribution was almost equal, consisting of 300,404 males and 300,496 females. Additionally, 53 candidates with visual impairment, 366 with hearing impairment, and 54 candidates with special educational needs took part in the examination.



A total of 2,137 examination centers across the country were utilized for the examination. However, 3,366 candidates were marked as absent.



For the BECE for Private Candidates, 1,839 candidates participated, with 942 being males and 897 females. The examination was conducted at fifteen centers, predominantly in regional capitals. Out of the private candidates, 61 were recorded as absent.



Result implications



According to Waec, during the 34th Meeting of the Final Awards and Examiners' Appointment Committee for BECE, convened on Monday, November 6, 2023, approved the following measures:



Cancellation of subject results:



A total of 312 school candidates and 3 private candidates will have their subject results canceled due to their involvement in bringing unauthorized materials, such as prepared notes, textbooks, and printed materials, into the examination hall, or colluding with other candidates.



Cancellation of entire results:



The entire results of 41 school candidates and 1 private candidate will be canceled as they were found in possession of mobile phones in the examination hall.



Withholding of subject results:



A total of 180 school candidates and 4 private candidates will have their subject results withheld as they are under suspicion for various offenses related to the examination.



Withholding of entire results:



The entire results of 110 school candidates and 2 private candidates will be withheld pending further investigation into various suspected offenses.



Below is full statement by WAEC:











