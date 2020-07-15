Editorial News of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: B&FT Online

B&FT Editorial: Spiralling coronavirus cases, a matter of grave concern

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director-General of the World Health Organisation

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has warned that failure to stop countries’ spiralling outbreaks means there will be no return to normal “for the foreseeable future”.



The World Health Organisation’s chief this week acknowledged how difficult it is for governments to respond effectively, given the economic, social and cultural consequences of imposing restrictions. However, Tedros stated that some are not taking the proper steps to curb infections.



“Mixed messages from leaders are undermining the most critical ingredient of any response: trust,” Tedros said Monday.



Take schools: many countries have reopened classrooms as their daily case counts fell, but some nations are playing ‘political football’ by calling for schools to reopen without having broader control measures in place – such as keeping shops closed or limiting public gatherings, WHO said.



“We can’t turn schools into yet another political football in this game. It’s not fair on our children,” Ryan, Executive Director-WHO said. “We have to make decisions that are based on the best interests of our children; be it their educational or their health interests.”



Ghana appears to be confronted with the same conundrum since a joint statement by the Ghana Education Service and Ghana Health Service confirmed that fifty-five (55) students and staff at the Accra Girls’ Senior High School have tested positive for COVID-19.



Mind you, the school is among the list of schools that recorded cases of the virus two weeks after government reopened schools for final-year students. In the midst of this melee, a section of the public has increased calls for schools to be shut-down to protect students.



There have been calls from the National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations of Ghana for government to allow the Senior High School students to go home.



Some health experts have advised against sending the over 250,000 students’ home, since that could lead to an exponential increase in cases. Deputy Minister for Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe Boye, believes closing down schools over cases of COVID-19 recorded in some second cycle institutions is not advisable.



We seem to be in a typical chicken and egg situation with such varying views. With community spread being so preponderant, we all need to be cautious and observe the health protocols like wearing masks, washing hands frequently and applying hand sanitisers where necessary.



We must and can defeat this virus.

