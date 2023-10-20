Ayorkor Botchwey, other NPP bigwigs called to the bar in 2023

Politics of Friday, 20 October 2023

Over 1,000 newly trained lawyers have been called to the Ghana Bar by the General Legal Counsel at its 60th enrolment in the Roll of Lawyers.



The GLC convenes a formal meeting annually to enrol and call to the Ghana Bar candidates who have successfully passed their professional law examination organized by the Ghana School of Law after their results have been certified.



The new lawyers are certified by the GLC to begin their legal profession in the country.



Leading members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) were not left out at the 60th enrolment and call to the Ghana Bar, which was held at the Accra International Conference Centre on Friday, October 20, 2023.



The Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration and former Member of Parliament for Anyaa Sowotuom, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey, was among the NPP bigwigs who were called to the Ghana Bar at the 60th enrolment to the Roll of Lawyers.







The Director General of the National Lotteries Authority and former NPP National Organiser, Sammi Awuku, was also called to the Ghana Bar.







NPP Member of Parliament for Old Tafo, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, is also a member of the Ghana Bar after being enrolled at the event.







