Ayensuano NDC Executive Member calls for unity after presidential primary

Politics of Tuesday, 23 May 2023

Source: GNA

Benjamin Kwaku Kumi, the Ayensuano Constituency Executive Member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Eastern Region, has called for unity among all the aspirants after the May 13 presidential and parliamentary primaries.



The primaries saw former President John Dramani Mahama securing 98.9 percent of the total votes cast to win the flagbearership race, defeating his only contender, Kojo Bonsu, a former Kumasi Metropolitan Chief Executive, who had 11 percent.



The other contestant, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, withdrew from the race.



Kumi made the call in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Friday and called for unity among the rank and file to adequately prepare for the 2024 general election.



“Former President Mahama is a humble and peace-loving person who will ensure unity and peace among the contestants to keep an eye on the bigger picture, which is working together to win the election 2024,” he said.



“Now that the primaries are over, there is the need for the aspirants to come together and work as a team to wrest power from the ruling New Patriotic Party.”



Kumi said even though elections came with disappointments, and in most cases bitter rivalry, putting the pain behind them and accepting defeat was the beginning of the healing process.



He congratulated former President Mahama and all winners in the parliamentary and presidential primaries for their hard work and called for unity and peace to win power next year.