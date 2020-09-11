Regional News of Friday, 11 September 2020

Source: GNA

Ayensuano MP donates mathematical sets to students

Samuel Aye Paye, Member of Parliament for Ayensuano

Mr Samuel Aye Paye, the Member of Parliament for Ayensuano, has donated 1,600 mathematical sets to the Ayensuano District Directorate of Education to be distributed to Junior High School students for their upcoming Basic Education Certificate Examination.



Making the presentation of the items at Otoase, near Coaltar in the Eastern Region, Mr Aye Paye said the donation was part of his support to the students during their examination.



He said any nation that provided the needed support to education would gain from the intellect of the people to develop its economy.



The MP said, to this end, the introduction of the free education policy by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s government was in the right direction.



He said the policy is allowing children to get access to teaching and learning for them to contribute their quota to the development of the nation in future.



“Today children from poor and needy families are all enjoying free education in Ghana who would become lawyers, educationists, business entrepreneurs, soldiers, police officers, among other professionals to help build the nation,” he said.



Mr Aye Paye appealed to the Ministry of Education to create examination centres at Otoase, Marfokrom, Aworoeso, Akotuakrom and Krabokese to reduce the suffering of students who have to travel to Coaltar to write their BECE examination.



Mr Erasmus B. Ahenkora, the Ayensuano District Accountant of the Ghana Education Service, who received the items on behalf of the District Director of Education, expressed gratitude to the MP for the contribution and gave the assurance that the mathematical sets would be distributed equitably among the students.

