General News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ayekoo - President Akufo-Addo celebrates women on Intl Women's Day

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The president, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has extended his well wishes to all women in Ghana, as the world marks International Women's Day today.



Relaying the comments of the president at a press briefing following a three-day cabinet meeting between the president and his ministers at the Peduase Lodge, Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said that the president was grateful to all women for their great sacrifice to this nation.



He also expressed the government's continued support for women through its many initiatives and programs, specifically or collectively involving women.



"The president has asked me to start by wishing the Ghanaian woman, the hard work, the industry and the sacrifice that the Ghanaian woman makes as part of efforts to improve our communities and our nation ought to be celebrated. And he reiterates his administrations commitment towards supporting the Ghanaian woman through the various initiatives that were rolled out in the first term and as will be enhanced in this second term. So, we say a big AYEKOO to the Ghanaian woman," Kojo said on behalf of the president.



Last Friday, March 5, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo swore-in 28 of his 30 sectorial ministers into office at an event held at the Jubilee House. The ceremony saw all but two of the ministers take their oaths of office.



Ken Ofori-Atta, the Minister-nominee for Finance and Ebenezer Kojo Kum, the nominee for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs were not present because they are both indisposed.