Ayawaso West Wuogon violence happened under your watch - Mahama claps back at Akufo-Addo

The former President of Ghana and Flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has fired back at the President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, accusing him of hypocrisy and selective memory in condemning a recent ‘violent’ assembling of some NDC supporters at his office.



According to Mahama, Akufo-Addo superintended over what he describes as a state-sponsored violence during 2020 general elections, during which some eight people were killed, with several others injured.



President Akufo-Addo in an address on November 27, 2023, condemned the actions of NDC members seen brandishing machetes around the office premises of the party's flagbearer.



He said that their actions would instigate violence and he, as president, was ready to ensure that no such happens under his watch, particularly going into the 2024 general elections.



However, John Mahama, in a post on X, reminded the president of what he deemed a glaring omission in Akufo-Addo's condemnation.



The former president pointed to the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election in 2019, where he alleged that Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo superintended over what he described as state-sponsored violence.



“This is a bit rich, coming from a President who superintended the mayhem at Ayawaso West Wuogon and has not had a word of sympathy for the families of our 8 compatriots who died from state-sponsored violence in the 2020 elections,” the post stated.



