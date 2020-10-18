Politics of Sunday, 18 October 2020

Source: GNA

Ayawaso West-Wuogon to heave a sigh of relief

Lydia Seyram Alhassan, MP, Ayawaso West Wuogon

Madam Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon has taken steps to build some drainage system at Westlands and its environs to facilitate the free flow of water.



The decision, she said followed the recent downpour, which flooded homes of residents in the constituency and led to the loss of properties.



Speaking to journalists on Saturday after a visit to the area said, funding had been made available to contractors to access the situation and begin work on the drainage systems to avert the recurring of floods in the area.



The MP urged the personnel from the Hydrological Services Department to work assiduously to address the problem in the next two months.



She explained that the decision was not to win votes in the 2020 Election but was to ameliorate the suffering of the residents especially women and children.



This is a natural disaster and we have to find a solution to it. It a must-do project and that’s why I am doing it and not of electoral benefits,” she said.



Mr Seth Kudzordzi, the Head of Drainage at the Hydrological Services Department, said the continuous dredging of the drains had not been able to address the situation and that the support by the MP would provide a lasting solution.



He explained that as part o the project, the drains would be redesigned with the replacement of a new culvert to enable enough water to flow.

