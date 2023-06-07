Ayawaso West Wuogon NDC Chairman suspended

General News of Wednesday, 7 June 2023

Source: starrfm.com.gh

The Greater Accra Regional Executive Committee of National Democratic Congress (NDC) has suspended the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency Chairman, Bismark Aborbi-Ayitey from the party for six months.



The Greater Accra branch of the party stated that Aborbi-Ayitey has been suspended because he addressed the media on internal party issues which is in breach of article 48(8) of the Party’s Constitution as amended at the 9th Congress.



“Consequently, he has been suspended for six (6) months and referred to the Regional Disciplinary Committee in accordance with article 48(1),” the Greater Regional Secretary of NDC, Theophilus Tetteh Chaie explained in a letter to Mr. Aborbi-Ayitey.



Below is the statement of suspension:









