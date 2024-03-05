Ayawaso West Wuogon: I was nowhere near where the incident occurred - Lydia Alhassan

General News of Tuesday, 5 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lydia Seyram Alhassan, the Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon and Minister-designate for the Ministry of Sanitation and Water Resources, has broken her silence on the events surrounding the 2019 by-elections, during her vetting on Tuesday, March 5, 2024.



Addressing questions, Alhassan made it clear that she had no intention of winning the election through violence and described the incident as 'unfortunate.'



“The incident that happened on 31st January 2019, is unfortunate. As a candidate [then], whose focus was to win the election, and support the voiceless and the underprivileged, and support my constituency, my intention of doing that was not to win through violence," she said.



She emphasized that she was not present at the location when the incident occurred, recalling her challenging experience on her inaugural day in parliament.



“As you are aware, I was nowhere near where the incident occurred. You all remember how I was received the first day I stepped foot into parliament. A woman who was in pain, grieving. I’m glad there is an opportunity to bring closure to this matter, and I would like to clear it off my chest.



“As you are all aware, I was nowhere near when the incident occurred but as a woman and as a mother, I was so touched by it, and I pray what happened on that day should never happen to any person trying to represent his/her people. It should never happen again in the history of our quest to lead this country in our democracy. The issue of violence should never happen in our elections ever again,” she advised.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.



NAY/AE



