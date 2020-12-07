Regional News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Ayawaso West Wuogon: Electoral Commission is condoning 'illegality' – NDC constituency chairman

National Democratic Congress Chairman for the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency, Bismark Ayertey, has expressed his utmost dissatisfaction with the Electoral Commission as stones have been used to replace seals on ballot boxes at the Englebert Polling Station A in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency.



Speaking exclusively to UniversNews he stated that “how on earth can a ballot box be placed without even the EC’s seal. They are telling us that the ballot box, either its bigger than the cover or the cover is bigger than the ballot box, therefore, their seal cannot go into it. So all the political parties are not putting their seal there and they have put a stone on the ballot box in this modern Ghana. Can this happen in any jurisdiction? Since 1992, why should this happen? So the EC is condoning illegality.”



Mr. Ayertey mentioned that the evidence will be brought to the EC and the appropriate measures would be taken.



He was however uncertain the party will contest the results.



The presiding officer for the polling station, Richard Edrolarli, however, explained that the decision was reached by party agents of both political parties because the ballot box provided by the EC was not compatible with the lids.



