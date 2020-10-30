Politics of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: Atinka Online

Ayawaso North NDC chair has disgraced the party - Ade Coker

Ade Coker, Greater Accra Chairman for the National Democratic Congress

Greater Accra Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ade Coker, says the Constituency Chairman of Ayawaso North has disgraced the party hence his indefinite suspension.



Former Ghana Ambassador Saeed Sinare was invited by the police after the NDC Constituency Chairman for Ayawaso North, Ahmed Tahiru reportedly confessed to the police that he (Sinare) had supplied guns to some youth to cause chaos during the upcoming December 7 general elections.



Although Sinare has denied knowledge of the AK-47, he indicated that the pump-action gun belongs to him and he had already made a report to the Cantonments Police Station concerning his missing licensed gun.



Both Alhaji Sinare and one Tahiru Ahmed were charged with conspiracy to commit crime and possession of firearms without lawful authority.



After the incident, the Greater Accra Regional NDC has suspended the NDC Chairman for Ayawaso North Constituency and referred the matter to the highest body in the party to take care of it.



Reacting to the issue on Atinka FM’s AM Drive with host Ekourba Gyasi, Greater Accra Regional Chairman for the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Ade Coker, said Tarihu Ahmed could have handled the matter in a way that would not bring disgrace to the party.



Ade Coker argued that the Constituency Chairman of Ayawaso North could have dealt with the issue in a way that the NDC as a party would have been protected.



“ The gravity of the offence cannot be dealt with at the regional level, it must be dealt with at the national level. He has brought the name of the party into disrepute because the party has structures. If you are aggrieved, there are ways and means of dealing with it at the party level. You need to inform the party, even if it’s personal, You do not run to the police station,” he fumed.





