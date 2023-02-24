Ayawaso North NDC, NPP youth root for Alhaji Amadu as parliamentary candidate

Politics of Friday, 24 February 2023

Source: ALWGH

The youth group of both the opposition NDC and the ruling NPP in the Ayawaso North Constituency in the Greater Accra Region are rooting for one Alhaji Salamu Amadu as their as parliamentary candidate for the 2024 polls.



As the Parliamentary race hits up, the grassroots in Ayawaso North constituency branch of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Accra with support of the NDC youth are canvassing for the endorsement of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Afro Arab Group, Alhaji Amadu as next Parliamentary Candidate for the party going into the general elections.



Alhaji Amadu as a grassroots kingpin, has had numerous calls from the youth to enter into the party’s parliamentary race in the upcoming constituency primaries; the business mogul is yet to respond to the demand of the Constituency youth and opinion leaders.



Ghanaiandemocrat.com has gathered that some NPP hierarchy and opinion leaders including imams are mounting pressure on the Afro Arab Group CEO to respond positively to the calls.



Some of the youth who spoke to this portal are calling on Ahaji Amadu to become their next Parliamentary Candidate, explained that he has been a party underground financial for many years and helped most of the youth to gain employment irrespective of their political party.



According to them, the party’s abysmal performance in Ayawaso North in the last elections has to do with a candidates who were not marketable to stand NDC candidate to fetch votes.



For them, going into the 2024 general elections requires embodiment of self esteem, down to earth, strong and financially stable individual to recapture the seat power from the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



The proven track record of Alhaji Salamu Amadu is there for all to all see and could be become a done deal for the NPP if he becomes their Parliamentary Candidate.



With this, the grassroots of the party in the Ayawaso North constituency are throwing their support behind Alhaji Salamu Amadu as their choice of candidate to lead the party in the constituency.



Though, not officially out, but the information gathered on the ground indicates that the Afro Arab boss as he known with his humanitarian gestures, will give the NDC candidate a good for his money.



"We have gathered in all indications that the man is really the choice of the grassroots and has the blessing and support of the members of the founding fathers of the party in the constituency", they said.