Ayawaso Central NPP Primaries: Police arrest one person for taking photo of ballot sheet

Politics of Saturday, 27 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

A New Patriotic Party delegate in the Ayawaso Central Constituency has been arrested by the police for taking a photograph of his ballot sheet after voting.



The security personnel who noticed the illegality quickly approached the delegate for questioning and subsequently whisked him away to the police station for further action.



NPP delegates in the Ayawaso Central Constituency are casting their ballot in the parliamentary primaries, which is a contest between incumbent MP, Henry Quartey and the immediate past Greater Accra Regional Youth organiser, Moses Abor.



Voting, which commenced around 7:00 am, has been peaceful so far. Polls are expected to close at 2 pm.



A field of 321 hopefuls is vying for the NPP nominations in the parliamentary elections, and among them, 33 candidates are running uncontested.