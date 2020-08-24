Politics of Monday, 24 August 2020

Starr FM

Ayariga vows to fight corruption in acclamation speech

All Peoples Congress flagbearer, Dr Hassan Ayariga

The All Peoples Congress (APC) has acclaimed Dr Hassan Ayariga as its flagbearer for the December polls.



It marks the second time the former PNC flagbearer is leading the party he founded after the party failed to meet the requirements in order to contest the 2016 elections.



Speaking at his acclamation, Mr Ayariga said his appointees will have their bank accounts periodically checked in order to curtail corruption.



”I will check the accounts of my ministers periodically so that if they are buying huge cars and houses that their salary can’t afford , they will account to us,” he said.



He also said the party will give unemployment and cloth allowances for young people who cannot afford them.



”Ghanaians are hungry but we prefer wasting money on toys like land cruiser. My government will not buy cars for any minister, you’re paid a salary use your salary to buy your cars, use your salary to educate your children”.



On health, he said the party will build ultra modern hospitals nationwide.



”Building hospitals is not enough, we need to equip them. And shall continue to give free dialysis on Ghanaians that need. There be free delivery and government will pay for every Ghanaian born in the country”.



Meanwhile, the opposition NDC has noted it will launch its manifesto for the 2020 polls next Monday August 31. The ruling NPP launched it manifesto last Saturday.

