Ayariga petitions EC to reduce filing fees by 50%

Founder and Leader of All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga

The Founder and Leader of All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has petitioned the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) to reconsider its decision to doubly increase the presidential fees for aspirants for the December 7 elections.



“The 100% increment will compel some political parties that are financially handicapped to fall out of the presidential race,” he stated in his letter to the Chair of the Commission.



Jean Mensa on Monday, September 14 announced that the filing fee for this year’s presidential elections has been increased from GH¢50,000 to GH¢100,000.



Parliamentary aspirants, on the other hand, are paying the same amount of four years ago – GH¢10,000.



The announcement received mixed reaction from the various political parties.



But further to venting his dissent to the new fees, Hassan Ayariga, who contested the 2012 elections as the Presidential Candidate of the People’s National Convention (PNC), wrote to the Chair of the Commission citing the current crisis posed by Covid-19 as reason behind his petition.



“As you are aware, businesses are struggling to survive, our economy is in crisis and political parties are financially challenged.”



He said a reversion of the fees will “help encourage a healthy democratic system”.



The candidates are to start filing their nomination forms from Monday, October 5.





