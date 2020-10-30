Regional News of Friday, 30 October 2020

Source: Mireku Nyampong, Contributor

Awutu Traditional Council commends MP for development

Neenyi George Andah, MP for the Awutu Senya West Constituency

Nananom of Awutu Traditional Council has commended their Member of Parliament Neenyi George Andah for unprecedented development projects initiated since assuming office as MP in 2017.



According to them, the Awutu Senya West Constituency traditional council has toured communities to know that the MP has indeed worked beyond imagination.



The Omanhene of the Traditional Council earlier announced that he and his chiefs did not know any project by the NPP government.



This was said when the Flagbearer of the Ghana Union Movement(GUM) paid a Courtesy call on them some months ago.



However, addressing a press conference, the Omanhene of the Traditional Council, Nai Abokuade Agyemang Whettey Otabil(III) commended the MP and his government for their overwhelming projects ongoing in the Constituency.



He charged the youth of Awutu Traditional area to desist from any form of political violence but rather vote base on achievement to make this election 2020 free and fair.



Meanwhile, the Adontenhene of the Traditional Council, Nai Ncharkey Okai(Vii) has also charged the MP and NPP government to involve Nananom whenever they are commissioning projects.



He boldly said Awutu Senya West constituency is in full support of George Andah for this hard work.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.