Awutu Senya East NDC supports BECE candidates

A photo of the PC, Naa Koryoo Okunor, constituency chairman and some executives

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Awutu Senya East Constituency has presented assorted items to some selected schools in the municipality.



The team, led by its Parliamentary Candidate hopeful, Naa Koryoo Okunor said the gesture is to motivate the candidates to write their final exams and come out with flying colours.



The schools that benefited from this kind gesture include, Alfajoy, Republic Academy and Pentecost school-Zongo.



The 2020 BECE started Monday, September 14 and is expected to end on Friday, September 18 at all designated Examination Centres throughout the country.



A total of 531,705 candidates are sitting for the BECE In 2,007 examination centres across the country.



Out of the figure, 269,419 are males while 262,286 are females.

