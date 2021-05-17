You are here: HomeNews2021 05 17Article 1263883

Crime & Punishment of Monday, 17 May 2021

Awutu Bereku: Four armed robbers jailed 72 years for raping pregnant woman

The Awutu Ofaakor Circuit Court presided over by His Honor Ebenezer Osei Darko has sentenced four armed robbers to a total of seventy-two years in prison for robbing and raping a four-month pregnant woman at Awutu Bereku in the Awutu Senya West District in the Central Region.

The robbers, Solomon Quaye alias Cee, 26, Edwin Paa Kwesi, 28, Benjamin Mensah 22, Paul Sekyi, 24, all from Greater Accra Region were sentenced on Monday, May 17.

Awutu Bereku Station officer of the Ghana Police Service Chief Inspector Stephen Tamaklo in an interview with Kasapa FM’s Yaw Boagyan said the armed robbers came all the way from Agbogbloshie in the Greater Accra Region, robbed three houses at a go, and raped a four-month pregnant woman during their operation.

