General News of Monday, 7 December 2020

Source: angelfmonlinegh.com

Awuah-Darko votes in hometown Juaben

Mr Awuah Darko urged Ghanaians to also vote

Kwame Awuah-Darko, Monday morning voted at the Juaben Court A Polling Station with the assurance that John Mahama will be elected a winner by the close of the day.



Speaking to the media after casting his ballot, Mr Awuah Darko urged Ghanaians to exercise their civic responsibilities by going out to vote massively to choose their leaders for the next four years in the Presidential and Parliamentary polls.



President Mahama said this year’s general election is about the future and rescuing the soul of the country.



He, however, raised concern about some persons he believed to be minors at the voting centre.



"I have voted for John Mahama and Parliamentary candidate in Juaben Constituency. This year’s election is about rescuing the soul of this country. I observed that there’re some persons who I believe are minors and have discussed with my party agents to remain vigilant. I entreat all Ghanaians to come out in their numbers and vote – Every vote is important and every vote will be counted. I’m confident that by close of the day, John Mahama will be elected president”.



Over 17 million voters were registered in a contentious compilation of a new register earlier this year.



The number of voters is two million up from the 15 million that were captured for the 2016 election. Voters will elect a president and some 275 members of parliament across the 16 regions.



There are a total of 33,000 polling stations as against (over 28,000 stations in 2016) dotted across the country where the EC will be supervising affairs with security agencies to conduct the country’s eighth successive general election.

