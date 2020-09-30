Regional News of Wednesday, 30 September 2020

Source: Senyalah Castro, Contributor

Awe SHS Head calls for institutionalisation of mass disinfection exercise of schools

Thomas Kanlisi, the Headmaster of Awe Senior High School

Thomas Kanlisi, the Headmaster of Awe Senior High School in the Kassena-Nankana Municipality, has appealed to government to institutionalize the mass disinfection of schools to continuously fight the spread of infections and control pests in schools.



He said considering the enormous support second cycle schools have gained from the disinfection exercise in the fight against the deadly virus and pests, it would be best government makes provision for the exercise to be conducted frequently.



The Headmaster believed the frequent disinfection would help create the needed atmosphere and absolute safer environment for both staff and students for effective academic work.



He, therefore, urged government to consider the institutionalization of the exercise.



Mr. Kansili, who was speaking in an interview after the conduction of the third phase of the exercise in his school said, “Since the exercise began, we have had the opportunity to sigh some sort of relief. So, we pray that government will continue to get Zoomlion [Ghana Limited] to always visit us to fumigate”.



“Government should do that frequently. We shouldn’t wait until students are on vacation and they are coming back before we disinfect, it is our appeal that it is done frequently so that we will be safe from the infections and reptiles”. He added.



On his school’s preparation towards the reopening, Mr. Kansili told GhanaWeb that adequate measures have been made to receive the students. He revealed that the school has provisionally converted a dormitory block into an isolation centre to quarantine students who would display COVID-19 symptoms.



He added that a COVID-19 response team, which had been set up in the school with assistance from health authorities, was also on standby to tackle any COVID-19 related issue.



“We are prepared for them God willing 5th October when they come. We have set aside a complete dormitory block incase one of them reports symptoms of COVID-19 which we don’t pray for”.



“We have also been allocated a Nurse who is always here morning and evening to take care of such eventualities. They school also has a monitoring team that goes round to take the temperatures of students every day in the morning. So, we are ready for the reporting of students”. Mr. Kanlisi stated confidently.







In a related report, management of the Navrongo Senior High School (NAVASCO), has also stated its preparedness to receive students returning to school early next month.



The Assistant Headmistress-Domestic, Clemencia Zizinga, who revealed this in an interview with Senyalah Castro, journalist in the Upper East Region, said the school still had supply of COVID-19 some relief items such as thermometer Guns, ‘Veronica Buckets’ which were going to be used to continue the fight against the disease.



She mentioned that management was also going to intensify education on the viral disease and compel students to strictly adhere to the preventive measures such as wearing of nose masks and proper hand washing and sanitising.





Send your news stories to and features to . Chat with us via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.