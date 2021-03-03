General News of Wednesday, 3 March 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Avoid using headsets all the time to prevent hearing impairment – Audiologist urges Ghanaians

Joseph Omane Boateng, Senior Audiologist

As part of measures to celebrate World Hearing Day in Ghana, Audiologists calling on the general public to avoid the use of headsets and hands-free all the time since it has the potential to cause hearing loss.



The day is set aside by the World Health Organization to create awareness of hearing impairment and its possible causes.



In an interview with the Senior Audiologist at the Korle Bu Teahing hospital, Mr Joseph Omane Boateng, he disclosed that the use of match-sticks and pen tops to remove wax from the ear could cause hearing impairment and has advised that people desist from that.



“The ear is very sensitive and too much noise could cause hearing loss, using headsets and hands-free at all times can cause hearing loss even the use of match-stick and pen tops to remove wax from the ear can cause hearing loss, the wax is there for a purpose and removing it you are exposing the ear-drum to germs, it is the wax in the ear canal that protects it, too much of germs on the eardrum could also cause hearing loss,” he advised.