Politics of Friday, 4 December 2020

Source: GNA

Avoid skirt and blouse voting – Coalition of Disqualified Patriots

Coalition of Disqualified Patriots at the press conference

Mrs Emelia Konadu, Deputy Secretary of the Coalition of Disqualified Patriots (CODPA), has advised supporters and sympathizers of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) against voting ‘skirt and blouse’ or for independent candidates come December 7.



She said party members should go all out to exercise their franchise and re-elect President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo together with all NPP Parliamentary Candidates to achieve a majority in Parliament and support the vision of its Government.



Mrs Konadu made the call during a press briefing organized by CODPA on Thursday in Accra to inform Ghanaians about their roadmap, accomplishments, and way forward.



She explained that CODPA was a group of disqualified NPP parliamentary aspirants in the June 2020 primaries who had turned their energies into campaigning against what had come to be known in politics as ‘skirt and blouse’ in constituencies with independent candidates.



The group seeks to rigorously campaign against apathy whilst talking to independent candidates to abandon their bids in the supreme interest of the party.



She said CODPA had toured several parts of Ghana to rally support for President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



It met with identifiable groups and traditional leaders to expose certain misinformation being circulated by independent candidates.



She lauded the current President for policies and interventions such as the Free Senior High School Education, Nation Builders' Corps (NABCO), One District One Factory, among others.



“Ghana's winning of the right to host the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat under President Akufo-Addo has effectively made Ghana the commercial capital of Africa,” she asserted.



Mr Patrick Baidoo, Secretary for CODPA, said the disqualification of most NPP aspiring Parliamentary Candidates had led to an unprecedented number of forty NPP independent candidates, adding that, it had created a divided front at the grassroots level and made campaigning difficult.



Therefore, he called on the NPP National Executives to take a cue out of the problems created and to curb recurrence.



He said after the December 7 polls, the group would continue its existence as a Pressure Group to help the Party make decisions that would further strengthen their relationship with the grassroots.

